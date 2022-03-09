A Tyler resident has claimed a top $3 million prize in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game with a ticket bought in Lindale.
The resident, who has chosen to remain anonymous, won the prize by playing the $250 Million Cash Party game, according to information released today by the Texas Lottery. The scratch-off game costs $30 per ticket.
The winner bought the ticket at Raceway at 3318 S. Main St. in Lindale.
The prize was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game, which offers more than $250 million in total prizes.
Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.