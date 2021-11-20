The Tyler Glass Recreation Center will hold a Holiday Adventure Camp for children during Thanksgiving break.
The camp is set 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and the cost is $10 per child. Children ages 6 to 12 can attend the camp.
“We wanted to give the kiddos the opportunity to do something during the Thanksgiving break,” said Gaylon Pierce, Glass Recreation specialist.
Attendees will get to participate in activities such as eco-learning, animal tracking, making animal tracks, learning about the native garden, planting fall and winter plants, basketball and ultimate dodgeball, Pierce said.
Along with offering fun for attendees, the camp also gives parents who will be working a safe place for their children.
“We’re just excited and looking forward to the kiddos being here,” Pierce said.
Children should need to bring their own lunches to the day camp.
For information and to sign up, call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 593-7271.