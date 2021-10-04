Tyler Public Library wants to know your thoughts on bringing the Bookmobile back. Throughout the month of October, the library will have a survey for people to fill out, providing feedback and gauging interest and need.
The old bookmobile in Tyler was decommissioned several years back, said City Librarian Ashley Taylor. It was a used vehicle and had a lot of mechanical issues the library couldn’t afford to fix.
Now, the library is looking to put the bookmobile back into business and meet the needs of the Tyler community. The bookmobile would feature a mobile library and internet access at all times.
“After we gauge feedback from the community we’ll have more of a solid plan of where we need to be,” Taylor said.
Through the bookmobile survey the library is able to gather a lot of valuable information such as what people want from this, where they would like to see it, if specific areas of Tyler need different things, accommodations for those with special needs and much more.
Taylor said that they are focusing particularly on how to use the bookmobile for school because several schools in the area do not have library access. This could be a way to ensure kids have access to library materials and bridge that gap, she added.
“I Think it's important to ensure we’re meeting the needs of the community when it comes to information access specifically,” Taylor said.
She said that especially during the COVID-19 shutdown she noticed that some people had no access to wireless internet. People would frequent the library parking lot during those months to utilize the free Wi-Fi Taylor added.
Close to 20% of Smith County doesn't have access to high speed internet she said. This put many children at a loss when it came to accessing school work and other things, she said.
“There's definitely an access and connectivity need for the community,” Taylor said. “It's important to have equal access to the information so that we’re all on a level playing field.”
She said that she plans to have a mobile wireless hotspot in the bookmobile, offering people internet access at all times.
“It really depends on us being able to prove a need for the community,” Taylor said. “The feedback that we’re getting thus far shows that there is an interest and that there is a need. I think that we can certainly meet that need with a bookmobile, which would be much more fiscally responsible than another brick and mortar branch building.”
Bringing the bookmobile back has been in planning for a few months now, she said. The library has been working closely with the Library Board, Friends of the Tyler Public Library and the city during this period of gauging community interest.
The Library is not looking to use city funds for this project, but rather grant funding from Friends of the Tyler Public Library, Taylor said.
To offer your input, fill out the bookmobile survey here.