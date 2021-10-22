The Tyler Public Library is in the Halloween spirit.
For many of the library staff, October is their favorite season, said Reference Librarian Rozanna Bennett, and they are excited to bring fun and spooky events to the community.
Haunted house
The third floor meeting space of the library will be transformed into a haunted house from Oct. 27 to 30.
There will be multiple themed rooms, including a doll house, haunted cemetery, slasher room and some surprise rooms, Bennett said. This event is geared toward adults, but there will be a lights-on option in case kids want to go through but are scared, she said.
Bennett said she is excited for the haunted house.
“This is my brain child and I love it,” she said.
This is the library's first year to have a haunted house, Bennett said. All who wish to go through the haunted house must register for the event at tinyurl.com/tylerlibraryhalloween .
The haunted house is open 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29; and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Pocket shadow boxes
Teens and tweens are invited to come and create their own pocket shadow box at 2 p.m. Oct. 30
The mini shadowboxes will include found objects, images, miniature figures and more, Bennett said. Teens are invited to bring any other items that they would like to add.
To show that you are interested in attending, register at tinyurl.com/libraryshadowboxes .
Dress to read
A free book will be given to every child (18 and younger) who comes to the library dressed in costume through October, Bennett said. There is a limit of one free book per child.
Bennett said she saw a family come in dressed up this week and is excited to see even more costumes as Halloween gets closer. All of the library staff will be dressed in costumes next week, she added.
Cemetery walk-through
Visitors can come to the library at 201 S. College Ave. and take a walking tour of an historical Tyler cemetery. There will be pictures of headstones with explanations of what the symbols on them mean and some history.
Spooky Story Time
Children in grades one through eight are invited to a Spooky Story Time from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
Library staff will tell legends and spooky tales. Along with story time, an activity also is planned.
Doodle jam dinosaur edition
Children in first through fifth grade can pick up a doodle jam book at the library that teaches them to draw dinosaurs.
After drawing their own, they can bring their creation back to the library to be entered into a contest. Drawings can be dropped off until Oct. 30.