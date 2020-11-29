Tyler Public Library December programs will be on-line, take home activities or come in at any time only during December.
Makerspace Mouse Houses
Dec. 14: The nice mice from the Valley of Very Nice Mice need a house to stay in during the cold winter! Children ages five to 12 can pick up a Mouse House Craft Kit to complete, with their own miniature mouse at the Library Makerspace table. Limited kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Crazy Cocoa Kits
Dec. 14: Crazy Cocoa Kits are geared for adults. Kits include ingredients to make cocoa and flavors for customization. Plus, each cocoa mug has been “rescued” from a local thrift store, so you are sure to have an experience uniquely your own. Kits are limited to one per person and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
3D Seasonal Ornaments
Dec. 7: Purchase a 3D printed seasonal ornament at the Library Information Desk. Ornaments are both holiday and winter inspired. Funds received benefit The Friends of the Tyler Public Library who raise funds for Library programs and select services, including the 3D printer!
“The Mitten” by Jan Brett Storywalk
Dec. 14 through Jan. 15: Children ages two to seven can experience Jan Brett’s classic winter storybook “The Mitten” in an interactive story adventure. Grab a mitten, then venture throughout the Library’s first floor as you read through the tale. A take-home activity sheet will be available for children at the end.
How-to-Doodle Weekly Video Series
Dec. 14 through Jan. 15 | Tuesdays at 2 p.m.: Learn doodling tips and tricks through short weekly Facebook videos with the Library’s resident doodler, Reference Associate Jammer. Follow the Library on Facebook at Tyler Public Library.
Escape the Holidays (Movie-Themed Online Escape Room)
Dec. 7: Teens and adults can escape the craziness of the holiday season in this fun, movie-themed online escape room. Visit the Adult page at www.TylerLibrary.com to take on the Escape the Holidays challenge.
Early Childhood
Dec. 16: Toddlers and preschoolers can take home a Cottonball Snowman Craft kit. Fifty kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Elementary
Dec. 16: Elementary-aged children can take home a Button Snowflake Ornament Craft kit. Fifty kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tweens & Teens
Dec. 16: Tweens and teens can destress during their school break by making their own DIY Stress Ball. Fifty kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dec. 16: Tweens and teens can take home a String Art Activity Kit. Fifty kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis.