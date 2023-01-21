Book lovers will unite at Tyler Public Library for not only literary camaraderie but to experience era cuisine.
A new book club called “Books & Bites” will bring a twist by having its readers bring in a dish or appetizer related to the book they are reading.
“It doesn’t even have to be a recipe,” said Rozanna Bennett, reference librarian at Tyler Public Library. “Not everyone is a cook or baker, so it can be a snack or something that goes along with the book. Even bringing something like grapes would be fine.”
Rather than picking a singular book for readers to dive into, Bennett said they’re going to pick a genre because it will be easier for people to find a dish to bring for the book club.
For its first meeting, historical fiction is the genre.
“I felt this genre was easier to start with,” Bennett said. “Something like ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ is considered historical fiction. Or anything by Fiona Davis, and inspirational fiction works too.”
But the genre won’t be just up to Bennett, as other readers will contribute to the next month’s meeting.
“We’re going to see how it goes, reassess the need and figure out a structure for it,” Bennett said.
For those who don’t bake, or just want to crash the book club?
“They’re welcome too,” Bennett said. “As long as they can contribute to discussions.”
While it is an open end of possibilities, Bennett does request providing an ingredient list, and nothing that can provoke allergies, particularly nuts.
“We want to be considerate and mindful of our fellow readers,” Bennett said.
If your book has an obvious beverage, as opposed to something to eat, that is welcomed too; however, nothing with alcohol, said Bennett.
(So, maybe skip something like “Sweeter Than Wine” by Susan Sallis and consider “Tea with Jane Austen” by Kim Wilson)
With its first meeting on Feb. 25, this unique book club will provide common interests in the hopes of bringing people together.
“We’re all so busy these days and it’s hard, as adults, to meet new people and make friends,” Bennett said.
“I have been really impressed with the responses on social media,” Bennett said. “We have gotten a lot of reactions, so I can’t wait to see who comes.”
The Books and Bites Book Club will meet the last Saturday of each month at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of Tyler Public Library.