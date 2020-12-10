Tyler Public Library’s winter reading challenge is kicking off this coming Monday.
This reading opportunity gives the chance for kids and adults alike to win prizes for reading through the winter break until Jan. 15.
Children and teens age 0 to grade 12 are challenged to read six hours. Those who complete the challenge can choose a free book to keep from a selection provided by the Friends of the Tyler Public Library. They will also have their name entered into a raffle to win a coupon valued at $3, $5 or $10 to use the library’s 3D printer.
“Even despite COVID and not being able to have anything in person, we still wanted to make it big and fun and engaging as we could for kids and adults,” Youth Services Librarian Amy Skipper said. “So, we actually have quite a bit more than last year, as far as what’s going on through December into January.”
Skipper said those who sign up for the reading challenge can enjoy kick-off activities, including collecting a chocolate treasure coin, playing Dragon I-Spy, picking up a take-home Pipe Cleaner Ice Dragon craft kit, taking a picture in the photo booth with Ember the Ice Dragon, and picking up a Mouse House craft kit or Crazy Cocoa kit.
“We have Ember the Ice Dragon, who was our mascot,” Skipper said. “If you visit us on Dec. 14, or any day between then and the end of the challenge, you can visit our photo booth with Ember the Ice Dragon.”
Library visitors can also participate in a scavenger hunt inside the library based on the book “The Mitten.”
“They’ll be able to weave through the bookshelves, and as they do they’ll be able to collect cut-out images of all the animals in the book into a mitten that we provide,” Skipper said. “At the end, they’ll receive an activity sheet so they can still engage with the story at home.”
Adults ages 18 and older are challenged to read three books. Those who complete the challenge will receive a free book coupon to use in the library’s book nook. They will also have their name entered into a raffle to win a coupon valued at $3, $5 or $10 to use the library’s 3D printer.
Those interested can sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge by visiting tpl.beanstack.org or click on the Beanstack reading log link at TylerLibrary.com. Readers may register as an individual, family, class or group. Hours or books read may be logged beginning Dec. 14