The Tyler Public Library on Saturday held a pirate party in the form of a Sea Farer’s Faire event. The first-time event included performances, vendors, food trucks along with children’s activities.
The event was part of the library’s Summer Reading Club Programs, according to reference librarian and event coordinator Rozanna Bennett.
“This event is part of our Summer Reading Club Programs. The theme this year is ‘Oceans of Possibilities.’ To us that meant pirates,” Bennett said. “So we decided to do a mini renaissance fair at the Library. Local vendors are on hand to sell their wares and a portion of the proceeds come back to the Library for future programming.”
Bennett said the program is important to keep young readers on track during the school break.
“Summer is such an important time for young readers. The reading club itself helps prevent the ‘summer slide’ which can cause children to lose the learning momentum they had during the school year,” she said. “Programs like these help to engage the community and introduce patrons to the library and provide them the opportunity to do a free activity.”
“In addition, this event helps our local businesses. They get the opportunity to come and get their name out there. It also benefits the community by giving them a cool, free activity as well as the opportunity to support local businesses,” Bennett added.
Bennett said pirate and Viking costumes were encouraged.
“We wanted to create a little faire type vibe,” she said.
Bennett said there were a few more weeks to sign up for the Summer Reading Program which consists of logging your books and time which enters participants into a raffle to win prizes.
For more information, call 903-593-7323 or visit the Tyler Public Library Facebook page.