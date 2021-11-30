This December, the Tyler Public Library has many programs planned to get community members in the holiday spirit.
Special December programs at the library include:
2021 Winter Reading Challenge: IditaREAD
Children and adults are welcome to be part of the Tyler Public Library’s third annual Winter Reading Challenge: IditaREAD.
The idea of IditaREAD is to highlight the long-distance dog-sled race that occurs annually in Alaska, according to the City of Tyler.
Adults will be challenged to read three books and will receive a free book coupon if they complete the challenge, according to the city. Children up to grade 12 are challenged to read for five hours and can choose a free book provided by Friends of the Tyler Public Library.
There will be a raffle for each category (early childhood, tweens, teens and adults). The raffle is for a winter-themed reward basket, according to the city.
The challenge begins Dec. 4 and ends Jan. 7. You can sign up for the challenge at https://tpl.beanstack.org/ or at www.TylerLibrary.com
Winter Candyland event:
To celebrate the start of the winter reading challenge, community members are invited to come out to the library on Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lots of fun.
Those who attend can shop local in the library lobby and auditorium until 3 p.m., visit the life-sized Candyland and sign up for the IditaREAD.
On the third floor of the makerspace at the library, children can visit Candyland. Children will get a goodie bag to collect sweets as they stop at each destination in Candyland, according to the city.
Hope Hollow
To help those in need during the cold months, the library will be collecting gently used or new coats, jackets, scarves, hats, socks and gloves during the month of December through Jan. 7. Donations can be brought to the library and put in one of the three Hope Hollow trees that will be in the lobby.
Those in need of a coat or other item can come to the library and remove one from the tree to keep warm, according to the city. All remaining items after Jan. 7 will be donated to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission.
The Tyler Public Library will also have more youth and adult activities this December. To learn more about these programs, visit https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/library