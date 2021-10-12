The Tyler Public Library is inviting residents to take a walk through haunted history.
Available during open library hours throughout October, participants in the Oakwood Cemetery Walkthrough can view a collection of photographs and headstone rubbings from the historical cemetery that are spread throughout the library.
The cemetery’s land was originally owned by John Lollar, according to its Texas Historical Marker. When Lollar sold the land to John Madison Patterson in 1849, five acres were reserved for cemetery use.
The oldest marked grave in the cemetery is that of 4-year-old P.M. Scott who died in 1852, the historical marker shows. Numerous Confederate soldiers are buried in a raised section east of Central Drive. In 1903, the cemetery was named Oakwood.
The idea for the Cemetery Walkthrough came from Library Outreach Technician Christina Loving. Loving is a taphophile — someone who is interested in cemeteries, funerals, culture and rituals of death. She had the idea to share information about Oakwood Cemetery so more community members could learn about the history of the cemetery right in the center of the city.
Although the library has done walk-throughs before, this is the first one that focuses on cemeteries. According to Youth Services Librarian Amy Skipper, there were several reasons the library wanted to move forward with the idea.
“The city of Tyler provides many services for the community, and one of those is the maintenance of Oakwood Cemetery. The goal of this walk-through was to highlight the fascinating history of Oakwood Cemetery and dispel some of the negative associations with cemeteries,” Skipper said.
Skipper also said that while it is fun to get into the theme of Halloween, these events are also a great learning tool.
“Here at the library, we value lifelong learning, and we hope that those in the community who visit the Oakwood Cemetery walk-through this month enjoy learning about both local Tyler history and headstone symbolism,” she said.
The library has several other programs planned or currently happening for adults and children, including a haunted house, Dressed to Read (where children can come in costume and receive a book), a Pumpkin Painting Palooza, Pocket Shadow Boxes, story times at the Library, outdoor story times at Tyler parks, self-guided ghost tour, DinoJam doodling competition and others.
For more information, visit TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323.