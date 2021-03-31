The Tyler Public Library is holding programs for the month of April.
Parents and caregivers of children up to 3 years old can learn, explore and grow with their infants, toddlers and preschoolers by completing the Library’s Virtual Parent-Child Workshop. The online workshop features interactive rooms filled with videos from child specialists, resources for child development and early childhood literacy and activities for parents and children to do together. The Virtual Parent-Child Workshop will be held all month long from April 1 to April 30.
Families can register for the online workshop ahead of time. Registration is limited to 50 families. Families who complete the workshop will earn a take-home reward kit to pick up that includes a book, activity and resource information.
For children, tween and teen activities, the library is offering a Makerspace: Marina & Irene’s Sunflower House Adventure take-home kit on April 1.
On Thursday, kids can pick up the Makerspace, which include kit instructions on how to build a sunflower house and sunflower seeds. The kit is for preschool through middle school-aged children and will be available while supplies last.
On April 5, toddlers and preschoolers can pick up a Yarn Tulip Take-Home Kit to make their own flowery craft. The kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
Also on April 5, children in elementary can make an egg flower craft by picking up an Egg Blossom take-home kit. Kits are available as supplies last.
Tweens and teens will also be able to pick up a Zen Garden Kit to make a zen garden for their desk to help them destress and unwind. The kit is available beginning April 5 while supplies last.
All ages of children, tweens and teens can learn about planting and growing flowers by picking up a take-home Seed Bomb Kit. Kits are available on a first-come, first-serve and are geared for different learning levels on April 5.
The Public Library will also be hosting a “Spring into Reading” Facebook event every Tuesday in April at 2 p.m. Post a comment on the “Spring into Reading” post on the Library’s Facebook page to be entered to win a free book of your choice from a selection provided by The Friends of the Tyler Public Library, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the Tyler Public Library by providing funds and programs.
Every Thursday at 4:30 p.m., library staff members, Stephen and Christina will hold art challenges on the library’s Facebook page. In the 15 minute sessions, tweens and teens can learn drawing techniques and take on drawing challenges.
For adult activities, every Wednesday at 11 a.m., the library posts segments dedicated to stories from the past, called History and Mysteries. The segment will include stories of mystery and true crime that thrill.
The library will also be hosting 80s Movie Virtual Trivia night on April 30 at 6 p.m. on their Facebook page.
All month long from Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the library will host an interactive titanic museum event to honor the 109 anniversary of the Titanic sinking on its maiden voyage. Those who attend the event will learn and explore the history of the infamous ship and voyage at the Interactive Titanic Museum. Patrons will receive a boarding pass of a passenger or crewmate that sailed on the ship. The opportunity to learn about the Titanic’s history will be set up in the walk-through and at the end, those participating will find out the fate of the person on the boarding pass that was selected.
In celebration of Earth Day on April 20, the library is partnering with the Master Gardeners to provide Earth Day Gardening Kits. Each Kit will give patrons the supplies to kickstart a garden at home, as well as other information pertaining to Earth Day and how to take care of the planet.
On April 27 at 10 a.m., Club Read will meet virtually on Zoom to discuss Readhead by the Side of the Road by Anne Tyler. To register, email Club Read at andie.rathbone.66@gmail.com.
To learn more about events the Tyler Public Library holds, visit tylerlibrary.com.