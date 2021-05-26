The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport is developing a master plan to prepare for the next 20 years by determining future aviation demand and identifying improvements to meet that demand.
Michael Mallonee, with KSA Engineering, presented the Tyler City Council with an update on the progress of the Airport Master Plan on Wednesday. The plan addresses key issues, objectives and goals significant to the airport’s development for the next 20-year planning period.
Mallonee said the demand for aviation is expected to increase while moving out of the pandemic, but capacity at the airport will not be an issue.
He said KSA and the master plan are “to provide the city and airport options.”
Through the study, Mallonee reported a suggestion to make one of the runways that intersects with others a taxiway. He said this particular runway is one of the least used at the Tyler airport.
KSA Engineering was chosen in August 2019 to update the Airport Master Plan.
Mallonee said another presentation will be made sometime in June or July for the city council to consider adopting the master plan study.
Steve Thompson, airport manager, said the master plan charts the course for future development at the airport by looking at the current status of the airport and identifying any needs.
“This will be a great help in meeting future funding requirements and how to use our current resources,” Thompson said. “The airport has a great desire to identify land available for future development. We want to keep pace with the growth of all aspects of the aviation industry.”
The purpose of a master plan study is to ensure there’s land available for development, the airport is safe and secure for aviation users, ensure the airport remains an economic engine for the city of Tyler and provide a superb environment for all types of aviation enthusiasts, he said.
“We plan to continue making strides connecting Tyler with other markets and beyond,” Thompson said. “We have a talented and engaged staff that will be responsible for the implementation of this robust plan.”
Under FAA guidelines, a project advisory committee was developed including airport users, Airport Advisory Board members and the city of Tyler engineering department. The project advisory committee worked with KSA Engineering during the study by reviewing findings and recommendations, providing input and serving as an advisory group to KSA Engineering.
Residents can view the planning process at TYRairportplan.com.
The city council also voted to authorize a $348,218 contract with A&B Construction, LLC to replace and reroute a 10-inch sanitary sewer line and install four manholes in the 2800 block of South Southwest Loop 323.
“The city assessed the line and determined the segment of sewer line is eroding and compromising the line and adjacent manholes,” Environmental Engineer Paul Neuhaus said.
The project includes removing and replacing about 982 linear feet of a gravity sanitary sewer main, re-routing the line and constructing and installing four manholes.