Security fencing at the Tyler Pounds Regional could soon receive updates to move the airport’s surveillance system into the 21st century thanks to funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday the airport will receive over $1 million in federal funding for security enhancements.
The funding of $1,020,400 comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
Davis Dickson, airport manager, said the funding will go toward updating the roughly 20-year-old security fencing and certain automated gates around the airport.
"What we have now is pretty antiquated," he said.
Other enhancements include being able to monitor airport entries at a centralized location and installing a fiber optic loop around the airport perimeter, he said. The fiber loop will allow for future security developments.
He added that the airport is expecting to receive additional discretionary funds for a combined total of about $2.35 million. Dickson said with these monies there is no local match required.
Dickson said the airport went out for bids for the security project, and after careful consideration Gardner Telecommunications, LLC was selected.
The bid still requires approval from the Tyler City Council on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at Tyler City Hall.
Council members are set to consider awarding the bid to Gardner Telecommunications for the security and fencing improvement project in the amount not to exceed $1,978,796.61.
These updates will be coupled with recent projects at the airport to improve safety, such as the installation of Transportation Security Administration full image scan devices, Dickson said.
Cornyn said in a statement the grant money will benefit the airport for years to come.
“Prioritizing much-needed maintenance and safety improvements at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will ensure quality transportation services are available today, and in the years to come, for all Texans,” Cornyn said. “I commend leaders in Tyler who worked to secure this funding and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state."
Dickson also noted that the airport is continuing efforts to make travel out of Tyler safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. These methods include having free masks and hand sanitizer available at the airport, as well as disinfecting areas multiple times throughout the day.
Dickson said it's a good feeling to receive federal funding to improve the airport. He noted that he was with the airport when the current security fencing and gates were installed about 20 years ago.
"I think it will help us be a better managers of our security," he said.
Past grants were geared toward making improvement for the airport's runways.
Through the new security measures, Dickson said the response for aviators to get through the airport will be more immediate. Having surveillance near aircrafts will also be a deterrent for theft.