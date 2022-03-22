The Tyler Police Department is advising residents to use caution on area roadways after severe weather hit East Texas on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
In the Tyler and Smith County area, heavy rain continues to come down which could cause flooding or patches of high water on roads.
Tyler police also ask motorists to be cautious of fallen trees or limbs and debris in the roadways.
As of Tuesday just before 8 a.m., Tyler police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the only street that is blocked is a small section of 900 W. Houston St. Barricades are in place, he said.
Just after midnight, Tyler police and fire crews were responding to multiple vehicles stalled in roadways. Around 12:30 a.m., police said some roads in the city were flooded and impassable.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there is water over FM 343 in Atoy and FM 1911 south of Alto in Cherokee County. Check road conditions in your area at drivetexas.org .
Tyler ISD is also urging motorists to use caution when traveling today.
"After last night's storms, please use caution and be safe when traveling to school today," the district said on its Facebook page. "We understand that it may be a slow start due to flooding and potential road hazards."
School is not delayed and is on a regular schedule, the district said, but some buses may be running a little slow due to flooding in certain areas.
"We ask for everyone’s patience as we safely get kids to school," the district said.
Damage has been reported across several East Texas counties after overnight storms ripped through the area spawning at least one reported tornado that touched down in Upshur County causing injuries.
Upshur, Rusk and Harrison counties reported damage Tuesday morning as rain continues in the area following a spree of watches and warnings for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the storms," Tyler police said on its Facebook page.
As for today's weather, by 9 or 10 a.m., showers and storms will clear out bringing dry conditions for the rest of the day. By the afternoon, a blend of clouds and sunshine can be expected along with breezy winds. High temperatures will top out in the low and mid-60s.