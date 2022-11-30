As of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, many intersection lights in the south and east of Tyler were out, according to Tyler police.
The lights have since been restored.
This includes S. Broadway/Loop 323 down to Shiloh Rd and east. Troup/Loop 323, University Blvd/Loop 323, Old Henderson/Loop 323 and multiple other, smaller intersection lights are out.
The City of Tyler Signal Department is putting generators at the major intersections. Tyler Police are on the way to direct traffic at others. Be aware of stop signs that are being placed at some intersections as well. Please slow down and be cautious.