An intersection in Tyler is closed to all traffic while power line repairs are being made, police said.
Monday around 9:30 a.m., the Tyler Police Department responded to the intersection of Sequoia Drive and Kidd Drive on a report of an 18-wheeler that had hit power lines. The truck struck the lines and knocked down power poles in the process.
The intersection is now closed to all traffic.
As of 10:30 a.m., police officers remain on scene.
The lines and poles will have to be repaired or replaced and that will take a significant amount of time, according to police.
There were no injuries.
Please avoid this area if at all possible. A release will follow when the repairs have been made and the intersection is clear.