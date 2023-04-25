The Tyler Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing person.
Paula Belonga, a 51-year-old white woman from Tyler, was last seen at 4 p.m. Friday, April 7. She was last seen leaving her apartment complex at 4400 Paluxy Drive in her white Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate SBV0432.
Belonga was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark colored pants. She may have been heading toward the Chapel Hill area.
If you have seen Belonga or her vehicle or know where she is, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. If you have information on the case please contact Det. Chamberlain at 903-531-1058.