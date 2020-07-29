The Tyler Police Department needs the public’s assistance in one of two men involved in an altercation at the downtown square during protests on Sunday.
Police believe a man in an Under Armour shirt stole the cell phone of Ryan Miller, Hank Gilbert’s campaign manager. He was later identified but his name has not been released.
A man wearing a red shirt is accused of assaulting Miller, and his identity is still being sought.
No arrests have been made in connection with either incident as an investigation is ongoing, city of Tyler spokesperson Jenny Wells.
Gilbert, who is running against Republican incumbent Louie Gohmert for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, hosted a rally on Sunday to protest federal agents in Portland.
A Black the Blue rally also came to the downtown square. As the protests collided, violence broke out, causing some people to be injured, including Miller.
Those with information about this incident should contact Detective Elliot at (903) 531-1026.