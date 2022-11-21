The Tyler Police Department is asking the public for help as they look for a missing Tyler man.
Edward Forrest Roddy, 51, was reported missing by his mother who has not heard from him since the end of September, according to TPD.
He is a black male approximately 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds. He is bald with a greying goatee. He has a tattoo on his neck that says “Shaneka," both ears have been pierced, and a surgical scar close to his left armpit.
He goes by the nickname “Punkin."
If you know his location or see him, contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.