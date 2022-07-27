The Tyler City Council on Wednesday gave approval to a police department request to apply for a federal grant.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, which would not exceed $34,000, would pay for crime scene investigation equipment.
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said the department comes to the council each year with a request to apply for this grant. If awarded the funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the money would help pay for a Leica Laser Scanner and accessories associated with forensic investigations.
The scanner can be placed in a room and moved around to create a 3D image at a crime scene, Toler said. It can also be used at crashes to measure and recreate the scene.
The equipment would allow the police department to put a jury or anyone a crime scene is shown to “in the room” where it happened, Toler said.
“With this additional equipment, our forensic investigators will have the ability to develop more timely scene diagrams and presentations with more precise and accurate measurements,” he said. “This gives the officers the ability to capture crime scene evidence faster, more safely and in greater detail to create digital representations of incidents. It also provides a better way of gathering deliverables for court officials with the possibility of bringing more cases to justice."
The equipment costs about $109,000. Toler said other than the federal grant, the scanner would be paid for with a combination of funding from Tyler police as well as other agencies that made pledges.
Also Wednesday, the City Council approved a request from the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department to submit a grant application with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
If approved, the funding would go toward renovation of W.E. Winters Park on Peach Street, said Leanne Robinette, director of parks and recreation.
During the meeting, council members also approved an amendment to the 2019 annual action plan of the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds. A portion of these funds were reallocated for work on P.T. Cole Park on South Vine Avenue.
“The P.T. Cole project will address the need in the community for better health and recreation, health and wellness facilities,” said City Attorney Deborah Pullum.
Recognitions also were made during Wednesday's meeting for employees' years of service. Those recognized included:
- Police Lieutenant II Jason Burton, 20 years of service
- Police Officer XI Kerri Long, 20 years of service
- Police Officer XI Richard Strother II, 20 years of service
- Police Officer XII Daniel Forbey, 25 years of service
- Police Sergeant IV Stephen Lockhart, 25 years of service
- Laborer Aureliano Viramontes, 35 years of service