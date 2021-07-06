The Tyler Police Department is looking for a missing man who is schizophrenic and was last seen five days ago.
Emery McCuin, 54, who was last seen on July 1, in the 3100 block of Park Center Drive in Tyler, where he walked away. He also has a pace maker.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt, tan pants and black boots. He was wearing glasses and walks with a cane. He is 6 foot and 2 inches, weighs 196 pounds and he is bald with brown eyes.
If anyone sees McCuin, contact Tyler Police dispatch at 903-531-1000.