The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing man who has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and suffers from depression.
Donavon Earl Williams, 33, was last Thursday at 3:30 p.m. when he left his residence at 1909 Sybil Lane, according to police.
Police said Williams has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and should be approached calmly.
He has short shaved black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt with khaki cargo pants. He has tattoos on his chest and tattoos on his hands. One hand says Lake and the other hand says Wood.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts should call the Tyler Police Department immediately at 903-531-1000 or 911.