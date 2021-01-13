The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing 68-year-old man who has dementia and was last seen at Walmart Wednesday afternoon.
William Hardin walked away from his residence in the 700 block of David Drive around 11 a.m. He was last seen looking confused at Walmart, located at 6801 S. Broadway Ave., as he walked in and out at around 4 p.m., police said.
He is 5'10 and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with "Gold's Gym" on the front and black pants.
Anyone who sees Hardin should contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.