The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old man.
Dewayne Black was reported on Sunday after he was last seen Saturday walking near the University of Texas Health Science Center off U.S. Highway 271, police said.
Black said he was walking to Longview. He left a vehicle without a cellphone, ID or wallet.
Black is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, denim shorts, blue shoes and a black head wrap. He is 6’1” and about 190 pounds.
Those with information should contact Tyler Police Detective Simington at (903) 531-1099.