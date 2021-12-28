The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 21-year-old man who was last seen at his apartment complex two days before Christmas.
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Highway.
He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts, police said.
He could have left in a vehicle or on foot. Those with information regarding his whereabouts should be directed to Det. Molina at 903-531-1097.