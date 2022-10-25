The Tyler Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a teenager who was last seen in 2020.
Evie Camacho, 17, has been missing from Tyler since Jan. 28, 2020 when she "ran away from Child Protective Services," according to an alert issued by the department.
Evie is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighed about 120 pounds when she was last seen in 2020.
"Evie is possibly in the company of her biological mother, but this has not been verified," police said in the statement. "Family has not been cooperative. Evie is possibly still in the Tyler area."
If you have information related to this missing person, contact Det. Holland at 903-531-1098.