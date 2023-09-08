UPDATE: Police say Anna Allison has been located uninjured, in good condition and has been reunited with her family.
The Tyler Police Department is asking for assistance looking for a missing person.
Anna Marie Allison, a 24-year-old from Tyler, left her home on Sept. 4 around 7:45 p.m.
She is diagnosed with mental health issues, police said.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants with a grey bow on her head and leopard print slippers.
If you see Anna or know her location, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.