The Tyler Police Department is actively responding to a car crash that has caused partial road closures and injuries to at least one person.
Tyler police have now confirmed this is a three-vehicle traffic crash, and it is located on Highway 69 North, just north of County Road 490.
At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries and is in critical condition, according to TPD public information officer Andy Erbaugh.
As of just before noon, one north and one southbound lane of Highway 69 have reopened for traffic.
Tyler police ask motorists to please take alternate routes if possible. Police, fire and EMS are still on scene.
Editor's Note: The Tyler Police Department initially reported this as a two-vehicle crash. This story has been updated.