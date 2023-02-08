The Tyler Police Department has released the name of a man found dead earlier this week.
Warren Edward Rogers, 61, of Tyler, was found dead in a home on W. Mims around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Rogers was found already dead with a gunshot wound, police said.
Rogers' family has been notified, police said Wednesday.
This case remains under investigation and has been labeled as a homicide. If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.