A suicidal situation in a public parking lot with an armed man and a person in his vehicle has turned into an isolated incident in Tyler.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said police officers responded to a parking lot at a business on Roseland Boulevard in Tyler at 11:30 a.m. and they found a man with a pistol expressing suicidal ideation.
The passenger in his vehicle was safely removed, but the man drove off to his residence in the 5500 block of Old Henderson Highway, where police followed him, Erabaugh said.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety are assisting Tyler police in the response.
Erbaugh encouraged people to stay away from the area, and added both lanes of traffic are blocked at this time.
This is a developing story.