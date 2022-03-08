Tyler police officer overcomes on-duty crash to finish top local female at FRESH 15

For Tyler police officer Abby Rodseth, her sixth overall female finish at this year’s FRESH 15 was more than just a good run — it was a milestone in her battle back from traumatic injuries received in a wreck while on patrol in 2020.

Rodseth, 28, was working on Aug. 20, 2020, when she says a drunk driver going upwards of 75 mph rear-ended her patrol vehicle causing her to have head and brain injuries and labral tears in her hips.

An avid runner since fifth grade, Rodseth competed in state during high school and walked on for University of Idaho’s track and cross-country teams. The impact of the crash knocked her unconscious and slammed her into her steering wheel and dashboard. She said the wreck caused scary and serious injuries, including temporary memory loss.

“I received a minor traumatic brain injury causing me severe memory issues for about a month, and I required speech therapy,” Rodseth said. “The whiplash was so bad that I was later diagnosed with tension headaches, migraines and occipital neuralgia.”

In April 2021, she had her first surgery to repair damage done to her left hip followed by surgery on her right hip in June. She said she required injections in her neck to treat pain and that she still has some nerve issues from the crash.

“I couldn’t even pick my daughter up by myself between the accident and surgeries for about six months out of the years 2020 and 2021,” Rodseth said. “I could barely do a push up, and running felt slow and almost impossible back in October 2021.”

Nevertheless, she said she was determined to get back into her running shoes and begin the journey back to what she loves.

She started off by alternating jogging and walking for a minute for five to 10 minutes when she was cleared to run. She slowly built up to get her body again used to the mileage and intensity.

“My running coaches had me on an adjusted treadmill that takes about 30% to 40% body weight off to help ease into the pounding of running on pavement,” she said.

Rodseth also started working with Christus Health trainer Taylor Nox who said Rodseth’s attitude made his job fun and easy. He also credited her faith in helping her persevere in her journey back to running.

“Abby has a very positive attitude, not just about her athletic endeavors but about life in general, which has made it an honor to work with her over the past six months,” Nox said.

Rodseth said although there have been ups and downs since the crash, she remains grateful.

“This past year and a half since the wreck has been a rollercoaster but has also taught me you can make all the plans you want, but God’s plans are greater,” she said. I’ve been tested a lot throughout my recovery when it feels like the pain doesn’t have an endpoint. It became draining many days. When I compare how healthy I was prior to the wreck, when the weaknesses seemed to worsen — I wanted to give up.”

But she said God blessed her with the right people in her corner, and her progress is evident in the results.

On Saturday, Rodseth took first place in Local Female and sixth overall female in the 15K distance of the ninth annual FRESH 15. Her time was 1:02:49 for the 9.3-mile course, an overall pace of 6:46 per mile.

Rodseth said she will always remember the feelings she had as she crossed the finish line.

“With the race day being the longest distance I’ve ran since my car wreck, it was special, emotional and pivotal for dusting the rust off my racing shoes,” she said. “There are almost no words to describe all the feelings and emotions I felt crossing the finish line. It made all the hardest moments of my recovery this past year and a half worth it.”

She said the first person she saw — and heard — at the finish line was her daughter.

“And she had her arms reached out to me, so naturally I picked her up and embraced her and she told me, ‘Good job, Mommy,’ giving me a big old squeeze around my neck and kiss,” Rodseth said.

Rodseth said she is more enthusiastic than ever about her running and her healing and that the race was a great way to start her comeback season.

“I have a renewed joy for being able-bodied to run again and compete in a sport I’m passionate about,” she said. “Even with continued doctor appointments and physical therapy, Jesus already won this battle for me, and I’m taking it in stride being patient that I’ll keep getting healthier and stronger than before the accident.”

Rodseth now works as a detective in the criminal investigations division and is already planning her training for next year’s FRESH 15.