A man has died after he was struck by a train on Monday morning.
Tyler police responded to a call around 9 a.m. this morning near the intersection of North Bonner Avenue and West Locust Street near Tyler City Hall after receiving a call from the railroad dispatch and the train operator saying the train had hit someone.
The man was taken to a Tyler hospital with serious injuries including a lost limb, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler PD public information officer. Around 11 a.m., Erbaugh reported that the man had died from his injuries at the hospital.
His identification is being withheld until family can be notified.
Erbaugh said the man had been lying on the train tracks near the bridge where the train crosses.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information is encouraged to call the Tyler PD at (903) 531-1000 to help with the investigation and determining why the individual was on the tracks.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.