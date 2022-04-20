UPDATE: Pennington has been located
The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
Carey Pennington, 57, been missing from an address on Martin Lane in Tyler since 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, she is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and red, white and blue canvas shoes.
She is 5-foot-7, 168 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said Pennington has her dog, a white dachshund, with her.
If you know her whereabouts or see her, contact Detective Lopez at 903-531-1098 or Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000.