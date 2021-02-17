In a light-hearted series of messages, the Tyler Police Department is on the case to find the person responsible for the winter storm that struck East Texas.
On Tuesday, officers located Elsa, the Queen of Arendelle, to see if her magical powers were behind this eternal winter.
But it seems she was not the one who let go of this icy blast.
"She assures us while the cold does not bother her she is not the cause of it," the police department wrote on Facebook. "We however were given advice that the end of this is not in sight yet for us."
The post then reiterated that road conditions remain unsafe and people should "please stay home" if they don't have to get out.
Later on Wednesday, Tyler Police revealed they found the real suspect — Jack Frost. The image of a wanted poster includes his other common names, including mischief maker, nose nipper and destroyer of warmth.
His charges are "placing the city of Tyler, Smith County and most of the U.S. into a polar vortex which is bone chilling, teeth chattering, finger numbing and soul crushing."
"After a thorough investigation and clearing the good name of Elsa Queen of Arendelle we have concluded this to be our suspect," the police Facebook post read. "Keep a look out and let us know if you see him!"
This post noted that recent events have been challenging, and the intent is to "inject a little humor to your day."
The post also concluded by saying that the weather is nasty, roads continue to be dangerous and … "we can get through this together!"