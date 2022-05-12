Tyler Police Department K-9 and birthday boy Dino has a lot to celebrate these days.
The canine, who turned 4 on Wednesday, is set to receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K-9s.
Dino, currently the only Tyler police K-9, began serving with the department in 2019, according to department spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
Erbaugh said the type of vest Dino will get is essential in providing extra protection for the four-legged officer.
“This vest will serve as an extra layer of security that will allow officer Black, Dino’s handler, and Dino to ensure their safety as they serve the community,” Erbaugh said. “Unfortunately, sometimes the lives of police K-9s are taken by suspects using firearms and knives. Having Dino now wear a ballistic vest will give him the security he needs to stay as safe as possible while on the job.”
A $960 donation, which was raised by Robin Sawyers of Bed Bath n’ Bonz in Tyler, will sponsor one vest which ranges anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283, according to Vested Interest in K9s.
“It is an awesome thing to see how the community comes through for the members of the Tyler Police Department,” Erbaugh said.
The vest weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and will come with a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501c3 charity with a mission to provide the vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The group has provided more than 4,601 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by private and corporate donations, according to the organization.
Erbaugh said Dino’s new vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always” and is expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.