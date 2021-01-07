The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was injured Wednesday night.
According to police, officers responded to Tyler Complete Care on Capital Drive at 9:30 p.m. for a report of a victim shot in the chest. The victim, who was identified as James Sutherland, 18, was taken to UT Health Tyler for treatment.
Sutherland's friends told police they were from out of town and walking around Rose Rudman Park when Sutherland was shot by a person they did not know. Officers found no indication of a shooting at the park, police said.
The location and circumstances related to the shooting are unknown. The last known status of Sutherland was that he was in surgery and expected to recover, according to police.
Those with any information about the shooting should call the police department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.