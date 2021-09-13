The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a slippery substance caused a crash early Monday morning.
Police said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of W. Erwin Street around 7:25 a.m. When the officers arrived, they found a slippery unknown substance in the roadway was causing other cars to slide into the curb.
The Tyler Fire Department Hazmat truck and city of Tyler Streets Department representatives are working to assess what is on the road.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area if at all possible.