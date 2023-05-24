A motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run crash in Tyler on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Tuesday around 3:45 p.m., Tyler Police Department officers responded to Highway 31 West and Patton Lane on a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

It was determined that the motorcycle was traveling west on Highway 31 and the pickup was turning onto 31 from Patton Lane and turned in front of the motorcycle, police said.

The pickup truck fled the scene toward Tyler.

The motorcycle rider was dead on scene, police said. As of Wednesday afternoon at 3:15 p.m., police had identified him as Charles Main, 55, of Chandler. His family was notified, police said.

The pickup and driver were later located. The driver was identified as Jeremy Cisneros, 19. Cisneros turned himself in to the Smith County Jail and was booked for accident causing serious bodily injury or death, a second-degree felony, on a $75,000 bond, police said.

Updates will be released as the investigation continues.