The Tyler Police Department has identified the two people killed in a two-vehicle wreck involving their motorcycle Saturday afternoon in Tyler. 

Edythe Lewis, 48, and Christopher Little, 52, both of Arp, died after their bike struck a van that failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of New Copeland Road and Loop 323, according to Tyler police.

The van was traveling east on Loop 323 but had a blinking yellow light while trying to turn north on Copeland, police said. The van turned in front of a motorcycle occupied by two people that was going west on Loop 323 with a green light.

The motorcycle struck the van, and killed Lewis and Little on the scene.

This crash is under investigation at this time.

