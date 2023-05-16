The Tyler Police Department is currently training 16 cadets in its new academy.
The Department started planning to have a Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) certified academy in Tyler in April 2022.
After several inspections and facility upgrades, the first class of 16 cadets entered training on Feb. 13.
The training is conducted at the Tyler Police Department's Downtown Police Station by officers currently working in the department and certified to teach different areas of the curriculum.
Tyler PD assistant chief said training the class is a team effort.
"It's a total team effort from the department to train this class," he said. "There will be about 25 officers who are specialists in different areas of law enforcement instructing the cadets throughout the 22 weeks of instruction. The cadets who will be Tyler Police officers have another 18 weeks of training with another officer after the academy."
The first weeks of the academy consisted of classes on ethics, professionalism, professional policing, and wellness, along with physical training sessions.
The cadets are trained close to the department's daily operations, where they have access to the Tyler Police Department's gym and facilities. This allows the officers in the department to see and interact with the cadets and lets the cadets see the daily operations of the police station.
"We stress the ethics and professionalism in a time where the national public opinion of law enforcement can be negative," Sheffield said. "We are fortunate in East Texas and Tyler to have the community's support. We want these new officers to understand that they must act with character and integrity because they represent their departments on and off-duty."
As the training continues, the cadets will learn about arrest, search and seizure, multiculturalism, the penal code, traffic crashes, written communications, field sobriety testing, as well as driving and firearms training.
Cadets are tested on their new skills with written exams throughout the academy. At the end of the course, the cadets are required to take and pass the TCOLE licensing exam to be a police officer in the state of Texas.
The cadets are scheduled to graduate at the end of July.
The department said the vision of Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler for the academy is to develop it into a Regional Law Enforcement Academy and be the hub for East Texas law enforcement training.