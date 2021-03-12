Seniors walked to the entrance of the building on Friday as they heard a dog was making an appearance at the Atria Copeland senior living community.
To show appreciation for his service, Tyler Police Department K-9, Dino received goodie bags and a lot of pets from staff and community members for National K-9 day, which is on Saturday.
Lashoka Johnson, engaged life director for Atria Copeland, said Dino works hard, so he deserved recognition on the special day.
“We wanted to give back to the community by acknowledging the K-9s that are here in Tyler, Texas because they do work for our community. Oftentimes we have issues out here or we might have some things going on and we need to call the Tyler Police Department and they’re always responsible and they come out,” Johnson said.
Johnson said it’s important to honor K-9s to give back to a dog that is working for the people.
“I hope that he loves his treats that we got him and his bag and the toys that we got him and knows that he is loved, not only by the staff but residents as well because we do have a lot of dog lovers in our community and I think that the dog will realize that he is loved,” Johnson said.
This is the first time Atria Copeland hosted an event for a Tyler Police Department K-9 but hopes to continue this as an annual event.
“The Tyler Police and their K-9s are very responsive and they’re out there fighting crime every day and they’re going to protect you and you can’t ask for a better police department than the Tyler Police Department,” Johnson said.
Steve Black, K-9 officer for the Tyler Police Department, said Dino is trained in narcotic odors and he can detect methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy. He said these are the most common drugs in Tyler.
Dino spends 16 hours a month in training, or four hours a week.
“If we get a car that we think there’s drugs in there, then we deploy Dino and he’ll be able to sniff it out and when he finds stuff, he sits and stares at it. It’s called a passive alert. He works hard, he really does,” Black said.
Dino received goodie bags for him and his K-9 friends around Smith County, which contained a toy, bottled water and assorted meat snacks.
Dino is currently the only K-9 for Tyler, but there are others around the county. Some were unable to attend the event on Friday because they were on duty in Longview.
“He is real friendly and he loves to be petted on. He’s doing this today, so everyone can come on him and pet on him and play with him. And the kids, when we go to the schools and talk to them about the dangers of drugs, he’s real good with the kiddos. He’s super friendly,” Black said.
Dino is 3 years old and has been working with the Tyler Police Department for about a year and three months now.
“He’s one of the best. He’s been a great dog and a great partner,” Black said.