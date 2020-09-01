The Tyler Police Department is continuing its investigation into an alleged attempted abduction when a Tyler ISD elementary student got off the bus near the Hollytree subdivision.
According to the grandfather of the child involved in the incident, a stranger asked the 7-year-old to "hop in" to their vehicle Friday afternoon about 3:15 p.m.
The school district is working with Tyler police and the Tyler ISD Police Department for the investigation.
Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said investigators have spoken to numerous witnesses in the area. The incident remains under investigation and the department hopes to come to a quick resolution.
Erbaugh said the alleged abduction near Hollytree is the only reported incident of this nature in recent months. There is also no vehicle description at this time.
Tyler ISD said bus drivers will continue to keep an eye out for strange vehicles and individuals in the area.
"We would encourage parents, when they can, to be available around bus drop off time," Tyler ISD said. "Also, we would encourage all parents to have a conversation with their children about 'Stranger Danger' and what to do if something like this happens to them."
If any parent has a particular concern, they should feel free to contact the Tyler ISD police at 903-262-1111.