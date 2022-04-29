The Tyler Police Department is in need of teddy bears and other stuffed animals to help comfort children in traumatic situations.
"When kids get scared, they want to hold onto something," said Tyler police officer Kerri Long.
Being able to give children a stuffed animal and talk with them can help ease painful situations, such as when a parent is arrested or after a car wreck, Long said.
An example Long said she remembers well is when she was on the scene at a major car crash at Paluxy Drive and Grande Boulevard in Tyler in which three young children were in one of the involved vehicles. The children were “shaking and crying,” so Long got teddy bears from the back of her car.
The youngest girl held onto a bear that was larger than her, Long recalled. Simply being able to “hang onto it helped just a little bit.”
While the stuffed animals are kept at the police departments, many officers will carry a few with them in their cars so they are always prepared, Long added.
A police officer's duty can mean making arrests but also includes helping people, such as children, the elderly and disabled residents.
“You see two sides of us,” Long said. “We’re tough, but when we see the kids, our hearts melt.”
For about 18 years, Tyler police officers have used teddy bears or other stuffed animals to comfort children, Long said. The department is asking the community to donate stuffed animals to refill its diminishing supply.
Long said the department has received numerous donations, and it “warms my heart” to see people pitching in to help the department and children.
“I'm so blessed to be working in a community where they love police officers and they love kids,” she said.
Many parents and grandparents also are using the opportunity to donate stuffed animals to show children the importance of giving back, Long said.
Stuffed animal donations are accepted at either of the Tyler police stations at 711 W. Ferguson St. or 574 W. Cumberland.