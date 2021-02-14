The Tyler Police Department is asking people to avoid certain roadways due to icy conditions making travel difficult.
South Broadway Ave. from Cumberland Road to Heritage Drive has several vehicles stalled, unable to climb the hill due to ice. Other areas include South Broadway Ave., between Houston Street and 5th Street, Shiloh Road, Gentry Parkway and several areas around Loop 323, according to Tyler Police Sgt. Noe Balderas.
Balderas said the Texas Department of Transportation has been notified, but there is not an estimated time when these areas will be sanded.
People should avoid driving on these roadways or traveling at all if necessary, police said.
Earlier Sunday morning, TxDOT said Interstate 20 is closed to traffic in both directions from U.S. 69 to FM 14 in Smith County after multiple crashes due to icy conditions.
Multiple vehicles are stranded, including several tractor-trailers. Tractor-trailers have been unable to make it up hills in parts of I-20 between Smith and Van Zandt counties, according to TxDOT. Motorists should avoid the area.