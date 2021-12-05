Tyler Police 911 services are experiencing technical issues, according to a statement from Tyler Police Department.
Spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the service is going up and down due to the issues.
"AT&T is working to resolve the issue but they don't have an ETA on repairing it," he said. "If you call 911 and get a busy signal, immediately call our non-emergency number 903-531-1000. 911 is working intermittently but again, if you get a busy signal when you call 911, please call 903-531-1000 for assistance."