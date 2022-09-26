Tyler photographer Alexandra Woodcock says she offers a service to her community that captures the "love between a pet and their owner.”
For about 10 years, Woodcock has been taking photos of animals, people and events through her business, Alexpressions Photography.
In the past few years, she began taking senior photos and end-of-life photos of pets more frequently.
She said her passion for it picked up when her dog died in May.
“It just made me realize how important it is to have some good quality photos of your pet,” Woodcock said.
She recently joined The Tilly Project, a network of photographers who put a focus on free end-of-life pet photography.
Client Jalayne Flores said Woodcock didn't have to offer this service for free, but she is grateful she did.
“I think it's very important and very helpful to people … to be able to capture those special moments and it be professional for free when you don't have the money,” Flores said.
Flores recently had photos taken of her 10-year-old dog, Skittles, because she was having health issues.
“I'm really glad that we got to capture her personality through the pictures … It just means a lot that (Woodcock) was willing to take some personalized pictures with us with her,” she said.
As a pet sitter, Flores said she has been telling her clients about the service Woodcock offers. It can be said not having memories of a pet after it dies, and photos are one way to keep the memory of them close, she added.
“It's just my way of giving back to the community, giving back to people,” Woodcock said. “I guess I would look at it as a gift to people as a way to remember their pet.
“I'm not in it to make money. I'm in it to just do this service for people.”
Woodcock mostly photographs dogs and sometimes cats. However, she said she is open to any type of pet.
Each session with a pet owner is different depending on the circumstance, she said. Sometimes they can be sad because the animal has been diagnosed with a terminal illness, but other times they can be happy photos with the owners simply wanting to capture their elderly pet.
“Even though some of these sessions can be really sad and emotional, I enjoy seeing the interaction between the pet and their owner and seeing the love between them,” Woodcock said. “You feel like you're observing something really special when you see that love between a pet and their owner.”
Woodcock said during every session, she works to capture the personalities of pets and owners. She said you don’t pose pets, but you have to “take what they give you” and create something special for the owners.
“Pet photography for me is what I like because I just love seeing the pets, their emotions, and how they relate to each other and to their pet parent,” she said.
She said being able to spread the word about end-of-life and senior pet photography is important because it gives owners a way to look back on their time with their animal.
Woodcock said she is willing to travel anywhere around a two-hour radius from Tyler to offer the service.
To learn more about Woodcock’s photography, call (909) 705-9540 or visit www.alexpressionsphotography.com .