Tyler Parks and Recreation is hosting an inaugural Run Tyler 5K event, a virtual run for people to participate whenever and wherever they’d like between April 16 through 18.
The Tyler Parks and Recreation department encourages runners to choose one of Tyler’s many park trails, their own street or even a treadmill.
Runners can register for the 5K online at runtyler2021.eventbrite.com for $15, which will include a choice of an event t-shirt or a race medal. Extra event gear is available for purchase during registration, including an event bandana for a four-legged running partner.
Runners are encouraged to send in their run times and photos or post them on the Facebook event page.
“We just want to share (photos) on our Facebook and make it more like an online community, they can share that common feeling with others. They’ll see they were out running, too, and they’ll share their pictures. Coming together even online is the best we can do right now and that’s what we’re trying to encourage,” said Angela Bennis, city of Tyler recreation manager.
Bennis said the event is a great way to encourage people to get moving, especially those who haven’t participated in a 5K event and hope to do so in the future.
“If people think, ‘Oh, I have the option to do this virtually’ maybe they’ll come back and run with us in person in (a few) years,” Bennis said.
“Being virtual this year, it really takes all the pressure off. If you’ve never ran a 5K before, you can still participate and you don’t have to feel like you’re in the back of a running crew. You can participate in your treadmill at home, in your neighborhood, it’s really a fun run so you just take it at your own pace,” Bennis said.
Registration is open now until April 7. All proceeds of the 5K will benefit the Tyler Parks and Recreation department and their various recreation programs.
“All the proceeds from the items will go into a donation account. We have a donation account that’s typically for recreation programs, so every time we host something out in our parks, next year’s 5K to give us a little cushion for that. We have our Glass Recreation Center, our Tyler Senior Center, anytime we host an arts and craft fair or a family fun fair park, all of that is going to come from those donation accounts,” Bennis said.
“It’s a really fun event, everybody can get out and enjoy the weather and we just really hope to have a big participation this year,” she said.