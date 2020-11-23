The City of Tyler Parks and Rec Department will be bringing a 20-foot Leyland Cypress tree to the T.B. Butler Plaza, 100 N. Broadway Ave., downtown square at 11 a.m. Tuesday to be decorated and displayed for Christmas. The tree is from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville. The tree and other holiday decorations on the square will remain until the New Year for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Tyler Parks and Rec displaying Christmas tree on downtown square
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.