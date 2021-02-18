Due to weather conditions we will only be publishing a digital edition on Thursday, Feb. 18 and Friday, Feb. 19. There will not be a printed newspaper.
We will be printing a larger edition this weekend including all the puzzles, comics and obituaries you might have missed this week.
Our Customer Care department will be open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.. Our automated system will be available 24 hours. You may reach us by calling (903) 597-1121.