Tyler residents are invited to take two surveys on the city's economic development and downtown revitalization.
5-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan
“We have so much growth going on in Tyler,” said Victor Valle, Tyler Economic Development Council vice president of economic development. “We just need to figure out the best way for it to grow.”
The last time the TEDC created an Economic Development Strategic Plan was 10 or more years ago, he said.
“With COVID, the landscape has changed, and we just need to figure out what's best as far as us going forward with the growth of the community,” Valle said.
The TEDC created the survey to solicit community feedback and more ideas about Tyler economic growth.
The goal is to receive feedback from community leaders and residents about what they are seeing in the city and how they see development in the future, Valle said. TEDC officials also want to know what residents believe they are doing right and where they need to improve.
Tyler has experienced a lot of organic growth, and Valle said he believes TEDC is directing it well. However, the survey can be used as an opportunity to further that growth and manage it more efficiently, he said.
When explaining economic growth and its importance for the community, Valle said he likes to use a metaphor.
“Think of it as a pie,” he said. “By building more wealth, we grow the pie, meaning our residents get a bigger slice of the pie, if you will. It's economic prosperity for all.”
While the 5 Year Economic Development Strategic Plan is in its beginning stages, Valle said the council hopes to have something to unveil by October during the annual TEDC meeting.
“We want to get as many people to respond to that survey as we can,” he said. “We really want to know what our residents are seeing and what their main concerns are, and I think everybody has something to bring to the table, and it's important to address their concerns.”
The survey will be open for about two more weeks. Residents can take the survey at tinyurl.com/2y7kxhw9 .
Downtown Tyler Revitalization Plan
“It is very important to revitalize downtown as it serves as the heart of the community and the hub,” said Amber Varona, Tyler Main Street director.
On Jan. 12, the city approved a more than $59,000 contract with Toole Design to help develop a revitalization concept.
Downtown Tyler is starting to see a lot of investments from organizations, the city and the county, making revitalization even more essential, Varona said.
“From a city perspective, we want to help and start being proactive in everything that we are planning on doing to make sure that it is a cohesive unit of projects that are going to benefit the community,” she said.
The Downtown Tyler Revitalization Plan is in the conceptual phase as officials work to better understand the needs of the community and stakeholders, Varona said. The goal is to develop a “stamp and repeat” plan that can begin in downtown and ripple out through the city's core and further as Tyler grows, she said.
During the planning process, community input through things such as surveys is needed and valued to make a revitalization plan that is feasible for all, she said.
“The survey was created to be very easy and minimal effort,” Varona said.
The survey has three open-ended questions so people can offer a range of ideas, critiques and wants for downtown.
The survey is “a way for us to not only gather the input, but also get the pulse of our community, seeing if we’re on the right track, if we’re accommodating what the mass of the community is talking about,” Varona said. “Unfortunately, with any community wide plan that we do, we cannot accommodate everything, but … to the best of our ability, we do what is best for our community — what's best for the area for now and in the future.”
Almost 150 surveys have been completed, she said.
Filling out this survey “goes back to having your voice heard and having an input in what their downtown looks like.,” Varona said. “This is the opportunity to get in the very beginning phases of what we’re trying to do.”
The survey will be open until the end of this wee. It is available at bit.ly/DowntownTylerTooleDesign .
Varona said even after the survey closes, comments from the community are welcome by emailing mainstreet@tylertexas.com .
She said a first draft of the plan could be completed by the end of this year or sooner. After completion, it will go to the City Council to be divided into work phases.